Nigerian musician Wizkid, who has two baby mamas already, has reportedly welcomed another baby boy with his manager, Jada Pollock, according to reports online.







According to multiple reports, Wizkid and Jada have been in a romantic affair for over a year and the baby welcomed few weeks ago in London, is reportedly a product of their affair though they reportedly kept it low.







Wizkid has a son with Sola Ogudu, and another son, he has refused to acknowledge with Binta.