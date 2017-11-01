Wike And Peterside

APC governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Rivers state, Dakuku Peterside, has described the state governor, Nyesom Wike, as a disgraceful and pathological liar whose sense of “decency, respect and posterity” has been blighted by an inferiority complex and low mentality.











Dr Peterside stated this at a media chat with journalists in Abuja in response to statements credited to Governor Nyesom Wike, who while delivering a lecture at Chatham House in London, claimed that his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi did nothing tangible for eight years.

According to him









"The statement credited to Wike is shocking, absurd and an irresponsible way of demeaning the outstanding achievements of Amaechi,” who he says embarked on one of the greatest turnarounds in Rivers history.











Peterside, who is the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), lamented that Wike is such a weak man of history that he failed to recall Amaechi had spoken at the Chatham in 2013, where the former governor reeled out unquestionable achievements, including the sending of hundreds of Rivers students to some of the best schools in the United Kingdom.











The NIMASA DG, who was also the commissioner for works under Amaechi from 2007-2011, wondered why Wike could lie before his audience by not telling them that he was the chief of staff to the former governor for four years.











"What more could have been shameful to Wike as students sent abroad by Amaechi protested non-payment of their school fees at the Chatham House. If Amaechi did nothing, how come he sent Rivers students overseas, with many having graduated from different countries?











While the governor was disgracing himself in London, he failed to tell his audience that Rivers people have not seen their state’s budget for two years, neither do they know the value of projects awarded by Wike to his cronies.













Under Amaechi, Rivers won accolades in practically in every sector, from education to roads, power to health, security to agriculture, among several other policies and programmes that have affected generations and made the state better.













The most prominent roads in Nyesom Wike’s village were built during the Amaechi’s administration. The same government built model primary schools and health centres in Wike village.













Indigenes of his town were employed, empowered and supported in many ways. In just one day, Amaechi employed over 13,000 teachers, in addition to engaging over 400 doctors, building more than 500 model primary schools and over 200 primary health centres, yet a man in his right senses will say the former governor did nothing,” he said.











