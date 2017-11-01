The Rivers State Police Command has debunked speculation that the clash involving security aides to Governor Nyesom Wike and those of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, was not an assassination ploy.





Wike and Amaechi’s convoys had clashed on Saturday in Port Harcourt. According to the commissioner for police, Zaki Ahmed, the incident was a mere coincidence.

He said:“I am aware that some altercations did occur around the scene of the incident.



I wish to stress here that, the lives of the two dignitaries were not threatened as a result of this minor traffic incident. "It is of note that, the meeting of the two convoys at that point was coincidental and has no semblance of threat to life or intention to eliminate any person.





The Governor later proceeded to carry out a routine road inspection within the State, while the Minister attended the function that brought him to Port Harcourt.



