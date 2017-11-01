



President Robert Mugabe has been removed as the leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Zimbabwe. The party took the decision after a meeting in Harare on Sunday.

Mugabe will be succeeded by the country’s former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been fired by Mugabe two weeks ago.

"A resolution has been adopted to recall the president and elevate Mnangagwa as the party president,” said an official of the party.

Meanwhile, Robert Mugabe has reportedly refused to eat for the past two days, to protest against his confinement by the country’s military. Family sources says the 93yr old has not eaten anything since Saturday.