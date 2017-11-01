Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid's latest song, Manya, which was recently uploaded to YouTube, has been removed. There have been speculation as to why the video was pulled down, however, reports say Manya was removed because of Wizkid's agreement with Sonic music.





The contract allegedly places a limitation on the amount of local content he can release. Perhaps this is why he didn't do a video for all his songs this year.





The video can now be found on one Mutay of Legendary Beatz's YouTube account. Manya video was number one trending song on YouTube before it was taken down. Now, the video is neither on Wizkid's VEVO nor on Starboy's YouTube.





Before it was pulled down, the video amassed over 1.5 million views within a week.

However, on Mut 4 y's YouTube account, it has been viewed over 80, 000 times.







