Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that the APC Federal Government’s fight on corruption cannot be taken seriously if it fails to prosecute indicted persons who siphoned resources belonging to the Rivers State Government.





Governor Wike noted that no action has been taken even when documents and evidence from the State Judicial Commission of Inquiry have been transmitted to the Police and the Anti-Corruption Agencies.





Speaking during a courtesy visit by the members of the Okpo Club of Nigeria ( Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide) on Tuesday at the Government House Port Harcourt , Governor Wike said that the sale of Rivers assets was done in a manner to defraud the state.





He said majority of the assets were sold to Sahara Ltd in very questionable circumstances as determined by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.





According to him, the sad aspect of the transactions by the immediate past administration was that it paid back $50million to Sahara Ltd on the allegation that the company loaned that amount to the Rivers State Government.





He directed the State Attorney General to commence the process for the unilateral implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, since the Anti-Corruption Agencies have refused to act.





On interventions in the construction of Federal Courts in Rivers State, Governor Wike said that his administration is interested in advancing the course of justice, hence the diligent investments.





He said that the National Industrial Court will be completed by January 2018. He said despite the hostilities of the Court of Appeal, the administration undertook to remodel the Port Harcourt Division of the court in the interest of justice.





On state-wide development, Governor Wike noted that the administration has visible projects presence in 22 out of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.





Earlier, Chairman of Okpo Club of Nigeria (Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide), Chukwuma Chinwo lauded the Rivers State Governor for investing in the revival and growth of the Judiciary in the state.

He stated that achievements in the area of education, health and road infrastructure have changed the landscape of the state.