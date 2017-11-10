



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday admitted, albeit jokingly, that he decided to be in company of some state governors in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for electoral purposes.





Buhari said this while interacting with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d ’Ivoire.

He is in the country for the 5 th European Union African Union (EU - AU ) Summit.







He is being accompanied by a national leader of the All Progressives Congress , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.







While apologising for keeping those that came for the interactive session waiting , the President explained that he insisted on having the governors with him so that Nigerians in Côte d 'Ivoire from the two states will be happy that he was accompanied by their governors. That, he explained might earn him votes in future.







"First, I want to apologise for keeping you for too long sitting , this is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. "This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians if you tell them that their governors were in the accompany of the President I think that will be another vote for me the future.







"I am very pleased that they were able to turn up" the President said amidst laughter from those in attendance.









