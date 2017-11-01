Former Minister of Finance Olu Falae says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has performed below par in over two years.

Falae accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of deceiving Nigerians that the country was out of recession.



He called on the federal government to do more to fulfill its promises to Nigerians. "I live in Akure, Ondo State. I don’t see what the federal government is doing here,” the former minister said. "The roads are bad, I don’t see anything being done about it. I know the economy, they say we are out of recession. That is statistical deception.



"If we are out of recession, the man on the street should feel it. Changes in oil price can account for the higher income they are talking about.”He also said,“Do I know what they are spending money on? I will look at what I am doing, order my own priorities.



"My priorities will be in the area of ensuring that power is available, and affordable. In one, two, three years, 100 thousand industries will spring back to life. Tens of millions of people will go back to work.”