



Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he didn’t implement the 2014 confab report because the report was submitted in the twilight of his administration.







He added that the report contained answers to most of what Nigerians are agitating for today.







The former President said this in a goodwill message he delivered on the occasion of Integration Summit Roundtable in Abuja.







He noted that his administration did not have enough time to implement the recommendations, given that the report was submitted to him in August 2014, a few months before the 2015 general election.







The former President, who estimated that it would have taken up to one year to complete the necessary processes for implementation, stressed that a rushed approach within the limited time he had in office before handing over in 2015, would have raised ethical questions.







Jonathan, therefore, urged the current administration to implement the recommendations.