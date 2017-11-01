



Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed why he chose to represent Nigeria at senior level instead of England.



The attacking midfielder inspired the Super Eagles to a 4-2 comeback win over Argentina with two well-taken goals in Tuesday’s friendly game.



Iwobi, who made his Nigeria debut in October 2015, is a former English youth international having played for the European side’s Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 teams.





However, at senior level, the Lagos-born attacker opted to switch allegiance to the African side and has recently explained why. "I was growing up in England and England was the only national team I knew, so I was actually very pleased to play at national level,” Iwobi said in a recent interview





"However, my family are all from Nigeria, I was born in Nigeria, my uncle (Jay-Jay Okocha) is a legend in Nigeria,” the 21-year-old continued.





"That’s why I thought I would give it a chance. That’s why I went to the U23s and somehow felt more welcome, and I thought it’s where I belong, so I made the decision to switch".







Iwobi’s lone goal helped Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier last month and as a result, the Super Eagles booked their place in the finals.