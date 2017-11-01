Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, November 17, 2017

Osinbajo
Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to take only half of his salary was what made him (the Vice - President ) to do same.
He said he also failed in his attempt to convince Buhari to donate the half salary he rejected to him (Osinbajo).

Osinbajo said this at the public presentation of a book, “ Making Steady , Sustainable Progress for Nigeria's Peace and Prosperity” at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He spoke about the President’ s frugality, saying he does not believe in amassing wealth at the detriment of those he is leading .
Osinbajo said , “Some things have not been included in the book and I might just supply some of that. One of such things is the exemplary frugality, the honesty and humility, and sense of humour of Mr . President.
“ That frugality can sometimes be a problem . As you know , Mr . President decided that since government provides accommodation, food and transportation for the President and the Vice - President , we didn ’t need a full salary.
“ Now , how much is this salary by the way ? It is public knowledge and I think it is N 1 , 750 , 000 . 00 or so, which is under N 2m. He said he would take only half of his salary and so I had no choice but also to take half of my own salary.
“ Unfortunately , Mr . President turned down my request , to give the other half to a worthy cause – his Vice - President. He didn ’ t consider me a more worthy cause to give half of his salary!
“ In a country where politicians sometimes want to be as wealthy as Dangote , it is refreshing to have a President who most people won’t even dare to discuss any private benefit on a project with let alone a bribe or a kick- back.”
While describing corruption as Nigeria’ s major problem , he added that the menace was the main reason for the depletion of the nation ’s resources , such that the country had no savings when oil prices fell .

