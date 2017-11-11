Gov Rochas Okorocha

Shortly after unveiling the statue of the Liberian President, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, was asked by a journalist while he is building statues and he replied









"To immortalize people so our children yet unborn can read a piece of them. History is dying in Africa. We must keep history alive. In the next 100 years to come, most of us will not be here but this will stand for children to read stories and mold their character. If leaders are not mortalized, there will not be history for children yet unborn'.







