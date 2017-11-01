



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, says God put the Yoruba in eminent position to rule the world, urging Yoruba sons and daughters to learn their history.







The monarch, who was speaking at a book launch on Saturday in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti state, said the Yoruba must take their rightful position before things will move in the right way.







The book,“Ooni Obalufon Alayemore: The Founder of Efon Alaaye Kingdom,” was written by Prince Adelegan Adegbola, and reviewed by Professor Biodun Adediran.







"The Yoruba is the head because God has put us in eminent position and when we take our right position, things will move in the right way,” the Ooni said.









"God has blessed us abundantly but we must know our history, we must know our source and our history should not be written for us by foreigners.







"The history of the Obalufon is not a small one; on my arrival in Efon today, there was no single filth or refuse in the town and this has a meaning if you don’t know. This town is not swept by commercial sweepers and it remains clean like this.







"Every good thing we enjoy today including civilization was made possible by the Obalufon and the white men learnt this from us. That Efon is neat today is not an accident, it has been like that since iwase (the beginning).









"You (Efon people) came from the compound of Iraye (in Ile-Ife) and he is still holding fort for you in Ile-Ife. The setting was made possible by the Obalufon and the whole world is enjoying it.









"The Obalufon started the bronze technology from Ile-Ife and it extended to Benin Kingdom, to far places like Greece, Egypt and Ethiopia but if we don’t know this history, it cannot motivate us in Yoruba land.”