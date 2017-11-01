Actor and former Mr Nigeria, Emmanul Ikubese took to Instagram this morning to slam OAP Freeze over his opinion on tithing.

He shared videos attacking Freeze for insisting that Pastors are getting rich through tithe paying by their church members, arguing that he should rather spend his energy speaking about other things that matter.



"Will all due respect Dr Freeze, please we are tired of your ranting. Who do you think you are? You think you are so important that a pstor is dedicating his time to preach about you, remove you from Instagram or shut you up?



Don't you have work to do. What's your problem with Christians paying tithe or offering? It's a personal choice. Why are you so negative? What is it?



Pastors are actually making good use of it. Using it to build up God's house. I think you have too much energy. Focus on things that actually need people to lend their voices.

