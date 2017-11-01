



The Nigerian police headquarters has disclaimed viral statement, credited to the inspector general of police, on his affairs with ladies, especially police women.

According to the statement, the IG was said to have told the Senate that, he is free to have romantic relationship with any police woman.

Reacting to the report, it describe it as false, fake and distracted. "This story credited to Punch Online is Untrue and Unfounded, pure fabrications and a fake news.

It is a mischievous attempt to mislead and misinform members of the Public and as well cast aspersions on the person and hard earned reputation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni.

What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.

He never said I'm free to have romantic affairs with Police women.

Members of the public are implored to disregard and discountenance the story in its entirety.

The Inspector General of Police remains undistracted