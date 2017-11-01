Chief Of Naval Staff





Ibok-Ete Ibas, chief of naval staff, has warned the Niger Delta Avengers against its threat to resume bombing of oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

The militant group had recently announced plans to resume hostilities, on claims that the federal government had not fulfilled its promise to redress situations in the region.

Speaking to journalists at the eastern naval command headquarters on Tuesday in Calabar, Ibas said no group had the right to threaten the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He said the navy was prepared to confront any threat to peace in the region as well as hamper activities that will affect Nigeria’s natural resources.

“We are prepared for any group that threatens the unity and peace of our country,” he said. “We are ready to stop all forms of illegal activities on our nation’s economic resources.

Ibas also said the efforts of the navy had reduced piracy on the waterways, giving rise to maritime commerce. “We have in the last two years made a considerable impact of reducing the operations of pirates,” he said.