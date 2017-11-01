



Former Abia state Governor Orji Uzor Kalu says the All Progressives Congress (APC) might force President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection in 2019. Buhari has yet to officially decide to run for presidency in 2019.







The APC stalwart said Buhari is fit and should complete for a second term in office.

According to Kalu, who made this known on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, monitored by Concise News, Buhari is the best candidate for the job.







Furthermore, Kalu said the president commands 10m voters in the country and will win any election by landslide if he ever declares interest.

He said Buhari is willing to challenge any candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and is not banking on automatic ticket.







On the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the APC, Kalu said Atiku’s resignation will not affect the party. The former governor says he is still friends with Atiku and that people are free to be in any party they want.









Channels Tv