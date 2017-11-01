Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has refutes rumors, that his men arrested popular cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky. According to the CP, there is no report whatsoever made against Bobrisky.









Edgal, who spoke on the telephone on Wednesday, said, "I don't know about the arrest, and the command did not arrest him. He does not have any problem with the command. Ask him who arrested him”









The Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, also denied the arrest of the cross dresser.





She said, I am not aware of the arrest. Maybe he was arrested by somewhere else".









There were reports on Wednesday that Bobrisky was arrested in his Lekki, Lagos home on Tuesday.



