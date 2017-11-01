The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the press release issued by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Kano was baseless, mischievous and aimed at diverting the attention of the populace and gain cheap sympathy.





The Command had prior to the Sunday clash, summoned and warned their leaders not to initiate any form of trek or procession in Kano, on Friday 22nd September, 2017 at Police Headquarters Bompai Kano as it infringes the rights of others. By blocking roads, thereby causing untoward hardship to other members of the public.





Despite the Command’s warning and advise, the IMN defied and invited/gathered members from various States including Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Gombe,Taraba, Bauchi and other neighbouring States for the procession along Zaria Road Kano where they were molesting motorists and pelting innocent members of the public with stones.



