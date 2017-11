Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak died in a hospital on Wednesday after drinking poison in a dramatic courtroom scene after UN judges upheld his 20 year sentence the Croatia's state run news agency said.





The 72 year old died in hospital, according to the HINA agency quoting a source close to Praljak, after he drank from a brown bottle at his appeal judgement at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.