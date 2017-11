Vice-president of Nigeria professor Yemi Osinbajo has penned a romantic message to his wife, Dolapo, as they celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary.





The Vice-president took to his Facebook page to tell Dolapo that their love life has just began. He wrote:





"When our worlds collided, it was just a matter of time. Our story began today, many years ago

The harmony in the symphony,

My treasure! Happy Anniversary Oludolapo. Your heart is my home.”