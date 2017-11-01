A former Minister of Aviation and Director of Publicity,Goodluck/Sambo campaign organization ,Mr Femi Fani Kayode has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a "lying dwarf"



He made this i a series of twitter post recently in reaction to an allegation made by the Vice President of the former President Goodluck Jonathan.



The twits have received hundreds of comments and reactions on twitter.



Here are the twits.





"100 billion and $289 million was withdrawn in cash by GEJ 2 weeks before the pres. election ostensibly for security"- VP Yemi Osinbajo.



There is nothing worse than a pernicious liar and a sanctimonious, self-serving dwarf.



Leave Jonathan alone and clean up ur filthy mess!"



"The lack of sense that some people consistently display amazes me. So it's ok for VP Osinbajo to keep calling GEJ and opp. leaders looters and thieves but it is not ok to call him a lying dwarf for saying so? Nonsense!The more bricks he and his boss throw the more they will get!"