One of Nigeria's finest actor ,Mr Sadiq Daba is in dire need of financial assistance to take care of his medical needs.





The veteran actor who was initially diagnosed with leukemia has also been discovered to have developed Prostate cancer.





Daba in a chat recently said the sickness is taking a great toll on him and he needs the assistance of well meaning Nigerians





Sadiq Daba who spoke with CKN News last night thanked all Nigerians so for their prayers and love so far.





All donations should be made to





Name:Abubakar Sadiq





Bank:UBA



