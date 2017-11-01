Select Menu

Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba In Dire Need Of Assistance As He Battles Leukemia,Prostate Cancer (Release Bank Account)
Posted date: Monday, November 06, 2017

One of Nigeria's finest actor ,Mr Sadiq Daba is in dire need of financial assistance to take care of his medical needs.

The veteran actor who was initially diagnosed with leukemia has also been discovered to have developed Prostate cancer.

Daba in a chat recently said the sickness is taking a great toll on him and he needs the assistance of well meaning Nigerians 

Sadiq Daba who spoke with CKN News last night thanked all Nigerians so for their prayers and love so far.

All donations should be made to 

Name:Abubakar Sadiq

Bank:UBA

Account Number:1005382276

