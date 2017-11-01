The South Bureau Recovery Team, Los Angeles, California has declared a 52-year-old Nigerian identified as Joseph Omaghomi a.k.a (Jesse Green) wanted for alleged identity theft.





Omaghomi, is wanted on charges of identity theft, felony, evading and resisting arrest. His last known locations are said to be in California and Nigeria.









According to a facebook message shared by South Bureau Recovery Team, there is a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Joseph Omaghomi.





The message reads…



