A bigwig of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu says Goodluck Jonathan’s administration won gold medal in corruption and red card in good governance.



Tinubu stated this in a keynote address at the presentation of the book:“Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity", which took place at the Presidential Banquet hall, Abuja.



He said the defunct administration used public treasury as a private hedge fund or a charity that limited its giving only to themselves. So much money grew feet and ran faster than Jamaican runner, Usani Bolt, ever could.



That which could have been spent on national development was squandered in ways that would cause the devil to blush. "One minister and her rogues’ gallery picked the pocket of this nation for billions of dollars.



"While poor at governance, these people could give a master thief lessons in the sleight of hand. In governance they earned a red card but in the corruption, they won the gold medal.

"It was not that our institutions had become infected by corruption. Corruption has become institutionalised"



According to him, should the government had remained in power, Boko Haram would have taken more territory and devoured more people.

He said that the “war on corruption has been won as President Buhari has set an axe to what he called, “the root of this dangerous tree.”