Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, November 21, 2017


The Benue State Police Command on Monday said they have arrested two suspected armed robbers.


SARS patrol team in Katsina Ala, while on routine stop and search along Joor-Mbatyo on November 17, arrested suspected two young men namely, Sonter Asornyi of Ugbema in Buruku LGA and Ternenge Tyotom of Mbagen in Buruku.

"On the spot search, a locally made revolver pistol and set of dangerous charms were recovered from them." the statement reads.
During interrogation, the suspects opened up to be returning from a foiled armed robbery at Mbatyo and their involvement in an Armed robbery incident along Gboko - Ugbema road.

