



The Benue State Police Command on Monday said they have arrested two suspected armed robbers.







SARS patrol team in Katsina Ala, while on routine stop and search along Joor-Mbatyo on November 17, arrested suspected two young men namely, Sonter Asornyi of Ugbema in Buruku LGA and Ternenge Tyotom of Mbagen in Buruku.





"On the spot search, a locally made revolver pistol and set of dangerous charms were recovered from them." the statement reads.

During interrogation, the suspects opened up to be returning from a foiled armed robbery at Mbatyo and their involvement in an Armed robbery incident along Gboko - Ugbema road.