



A fatal accident involving a trailer, an SUV, and a motorcycle claimed the life of a bike rider and his female passenger in Awka on Sunday.



According to reports, the okada rider was riding against traffic with his passenger when they were knocked down by an oncoming SUV moving in the opposite direction, and a trailer coming behind the SUV crushed the occupants of the bike at the Kenneth Dike Library axis of the Awka - Onitsha Expressway.



The SUV driver escaped but policemen who were on election duty were able to stop the trailer driver a short distance from the scene of the incident. Personnel of Road Safety Corps arrived the scene and took away the remains of the victims.





The identity of the female passenger has now been revealed. She is Chisom Doris Ukadike. Friends took to Facebook to express shock at her sudden demise. Some revealed they had been exchanging text messages with her a day before the accident and she was so full of life.