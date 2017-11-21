Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 / comment : 0


One of Nigeria's leading female pop star, Tiwa Savage is pregnant again!

Last week, the mother of one hinted on social media that 2018 is going to be a serious year for her career even if she gets pregnant again'.

Now, CKN News can authoritatively confirm that the ROC Nation signed is already pregnant and expecting her second child at some point in 2018.

Tiwa and her husband Teebillz have since reconciled after their marriage crisis that played out on social media last year.

Tiwa Savage welcomed her first child, Jamil in July 2015!

