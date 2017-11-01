



Thousands of Zimbabweans yesterday took to the streets of Harare , waving national flags and singing in an outpouring of elation at the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe.



These are tears of joy,” Frank Mutsindikwa, 34, told Reuters, holding aloft the Zimbabwean flag. "I have been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last.”





President Ian Khama of Botswana on Friday urged Mugabe to end his attempts to remain in office after the military seized power, as he has no regional diplomatic support to stay in power.





The military intervention, which political sources say could pave the way to a national unity government after 37 years of Mugabe rule, also presented “an opportunity to put Zimbabwe on a path to peace and prosperity”, Khama told Reuters.





"I don’t think anyone should be President for that amount of time. We are Presidents, we are not monarchs. It’s just common sense,” Khama said.





Earlier, Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday, his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.