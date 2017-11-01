



The Senate has lamented the rising level of insecurity in the country and blamed it on the collapse of the country's security structure.



At the plenary session on Wednesday , the upper chamber of the National Assembly observed that many lives had been lost to clashes and crimes without a major step by the government to stop the killings.





The lawmakers took turns to X - ray the issues affecting the security of lives and properties in the country while speaking on a motion moved by Senator Tijjani Kaura ( Zamfara- North ) , entitled ‘Urgent need to look into the killings and arson that took place in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.’







The President of the Senate , Bukola Saraki , said the consensus was that the country ’s security system had failed.





Saraki said,“Clearly, all the messages that are coming is that there is definitely a collapse of what is either called security infrastructure or national security, with this level of impunity.







The impunity being that people all over now illegally carry arms around the whole place. The fact that in the past, many committees had been set up to look at the reformation of the police but as of today , no action has been taken .