» » Tagbo's Death: Davido Diss Nollywood Actress, Caroline In New Song
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, November 11, 2017 / comment : 0

Davido And Caroline
Seems Davido hasn't let go of the drama that dragged his name in the mud weeks ago.






Weeks ago, Caroline Danjuma infamously called him out for his alleged involvement in the death of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike, who she was also in a relationship with.





In his new song, "FIA" released today he said; "Caroline save your drama, I don't need it, for a soap opera."





The singer has however stylishly denied that it was directed at her! See his reply when questioned by a fan, below.

Davido's Tweet

