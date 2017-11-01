Davido And Caroline

Seems Davido hasn't let go of the drama that dragged his name in the mud weeks ago.













Weeks ago, Caroline Danjuma infamously called him out for his alleged involvement in the death of his late friend, Tagbo Umeike, who she was also in a relationship with.











In his new song, "FIA" released today he said; "Caroline save your drama, I don't need it, for a soap opera."











The singer has however stylishly denied that it was directed at her! See his reply when questioned by a fan, below.



