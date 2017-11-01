Nigerian musician and performer, Stella Monye has given acting a second thought.



It is only fair to state that Stella Monye needs little or no introduction for her songs have brought her popularity over the years. Her hit tracks Oko- mi ye and Kilode produced more than 30 years ago are still sweet music to the ears and feets of lovers of good African music.



Indeed, Monye has come a long way. She tried Activism one time and later relaxed, but with six albums to her credit and over three decades in the business, she surely ranks among the top female musicians in Nigeria with, ChrisyEssien, Onyeka Onwenu and Others.



The latest gist in town is the appearance of Stella Monye in a new movie produced by Yomi Fabiyi titled "Agbede Meji"-Crossroad.



Movie lovers home and abroad who watched the movie online cannot but recognise the acting Skills of Stella in the movie.



When SpyeTV spoke with Monye exclusively, she revealed that, "Many didnt know i am a Theatre Art graduate. Singer is my first love while acting is also my career".She concluded.



She promised to feature in Nollywood movies as she is planning of a comeback into the entertainment Scene.



Click to watch AGBEDE MEJI here



https://youtu.be/foEyEfxvQB4