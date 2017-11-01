



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says stealing and corruption is one factor that unites most Nigerians. According to him, when people gather to steal and loot the treasury, they do not ask where they come from or what religion they practice.





Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference last week.





'There is no Nation on the face of the earth that would survive under the weight of corruption that our country has gone through. None.





I have never seen a situation where an Igbo man, Hausa man and an Ijaw man came together to steal money and they argued about it.





No! As a matter of fact, they are best friends. Stealing is stealing, whether it is stolen by a Muslim or a Christian or someone who says I don't believe in God'.