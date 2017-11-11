Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has warned Fulani herdsmen to keep away from Cross River state.





The group made this known in a statement on Friday by its Deputy Leader and Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, Ebuta Ogar Takon.



BNYL said: ”As expected, the anti grazing law in Benue State have forced some Fulani herdsmen to move towards Cross River State. "There has been series of clashes between the herdsmen and villagers, the most recent is the clashes in Yala local government area of Cross River State.”





The group berated a presidential aide, Okoi Obono Obla, for condemning Biafra agitators while ignoring killer herdsmen. "If Obla can condemn our demands for Biafra Republic, I see no reason why he should pretend to be ignorant of the evil perpetrated on his people by Buhari’s kinsmen.





"The earlier he intimate the Presidency to disarm killer herdsmen, the better; because if they continue to be threat to us, we will be forced to mobilize our communities to engage them in defense,” BNYL warned.