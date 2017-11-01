One of the sons of late Jesu Oyingbo, the late self-proclaimed messiah, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a teenager.





Adebola Odumosu allegedly admitted to having sex with his lover’s niece some years back. He allegedly leaked the information of the crime he committed some years ago to a United Kingdom-based blogger last week in order to spite his estranged lover, Folashade Olatunji.





As fate would have it, Folashade is a business rival to the blogger he leaked the information to, so she ran the story.





A police source said Odumosu allegedly committed the offence at Alakuko, when the victim was 14 years old. He raped her repeatedly then procured at least two abortions for the teenager before his lover’s family knew he was having unlawful intercourse with the victim.





In order to save the teenager from stigmatization, the family decided to keep it under wraps but Odumosu broke up with Folashade and in order to spite her, he revealed what the family of the victim was trying to keep secret.





He was said to also have resorted to blackmailing Folashade and extorting her.



He also allegedly held the victim’s 87-year-old grandmother hostage at a flat rented by Folashade in Lagos and threatened to keep her locked up unless a certain amount of money was paid.





The source said: "The suspect is in our custody. He admitted to have had sexual relations with the girl who was a teenager at the time. The matter was reported at Alakuko Police Station but both families resolved to settle it quietly for the sake of the girl.





"At that time, he was in a relationship with Folashade. They met on Facebook and started dating. He was in India and Folashade in United Kingdom (UK). I think Folashade moved to India and they were planning to get married.





"Along the line, things did not work out and Folashade returned to the UK. They were planning to have introduction when disagreements started and they went their separate ways.





"What angered Folashade’s family was that the suspect went ahead to leak information about the rape to a UK-based online medium. The owner of the medium is a rival to Folashade and she ran the story.





The whole thing they were covering up became public and that was how Folashade wrote a petition to the Police Command and the suspect tracked.



"He admitted that he had sex on several occasions with the teenager and that it was not rape because they both agreed to it. He forgot that sex with teenager was a crime under the law.





He also admitted that the teenager had abortions for him. He denied leaking the information to the online medium but we have evidence that he was the one who did it."





Odumosu is being held at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba. Police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent (ASP) said the suspect would be charged to court.





