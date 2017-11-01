The Senate has expressed sadness over the reported sale of illegal African migrants “mostly Nigerians” as slaves in Libya. It has, therefore, begun investigation into the report, saying it was a slap on the face of Nigeria.





The Senate took the stance based on a motion moved by Senator Baba Kaka Garbai (APC, Borno-Central) at the plenary on Wednesday. He entitled it ‘Urgent Need to Protect Nigerian Citizens from the Libya Slavery Auction.’





And Senate President Bukola Saraki said Nigeria and Nigerians deserved better treatment.

"As a country, truly, it is a slap on the face of all of us if Nigerians can be treated in this manner,” he said.

