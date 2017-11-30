



Popular entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, is set to spearhead a group of good governance activists to stage a protest at the Libyan Embassy in Abuja. The group intends to protest against the reported sale of Nigerians as slaves in Libya.





The group, in a statement jointly signed by Charly Boy, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye, and Bako Abdul Usman, on Wednesday night, said the peaceful protest in the premises of the Libyan Embassy would provide opportunity to convey their condemnation of the acts of inhumanity against fellow Africans.







"We are horrified by the reports and footage of hundreds of Africans, including Nigerians, being sold into slavery by slave dealers in Libya as published by CNN and several other international media houses,” the statement read in part.







"It is shocking to find that slave trade, a horrible part of African history which is best confined to our collective past and best studied to avoid a repeat, is being conducted so brazenly in these modern times.”







It then said, “As part of efforts to condemn these acts of inhumanity, we shall be holding peaceful sit outs in front of the Libyan Embassy in Abuja, on Thursday November 30th, 2017 .

"We urge all members of the public and the media to join us as we seek to promote humanity and the dignity of the African person.”