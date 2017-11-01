SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, operators of the NPDC/Seplat JV, held the 2017 edition of its annual Safe Moterhhood Programme on November 7 in Sapele, Delta State. The programme is in alignment with the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3) of the UN, which promotes good health and well-being.

The event which held at Okpe Hall is the fifth edition of the maternal and child health intervention programme which has over the years reduced maternal and infant mortality in the company’s communities of operation and ensured quality health care is provided to pregnant women.

According to the World Health Organisation (2010), the infant mortality rate in Nigeria is 71.2 and a woman’s chance of dying from pregnancy and childbirth is 1 in 3. With this in mind, Seplat, who commenced the programme five years ago has within the period screened 13,746 pregnant women, vaccinated 1,500 children and renovated and equipped a 30-bed female and children’s ward at the Central Hospital, Sapele.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, General Manager, External Affairs and Communications, said that the programme has been impactful in the reduction of maternal and child mortality in our communities through the provision of safe delivery kits, insecticide treated nets, distribution of supplements and vitamins as well as the one –on-one consultations received by every pregnant woman who accesses the programme.

She disclosed that Seplat has a big plan for the mothers present in the coming year.

“We are going to make sure that through this programme, both you and your child, you can have ability to feed yourself and the child. How we will do this programme you will soon know in the coming year. That is to show you that we have you in mind,” she said.

Doctors from the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara were on hand to teach the hall full of participants relevant information on modern safe pregnancy and delivery practices, as well as dangers in pregnancy and child sexual abuse.

They included Dr. Ufuoma Efole, Dr. Dr. Ngozi Nzekue, Dr. Urenma Okeabe and Dr. Onyi Owa-Nwabuzo.

Distinguished guests at the event included Seplat Director, Chief Mac Ofurhie; GM, Internal Audit, Seplat, Mrs. Kike Asuelime; Duke of Elume District, Chief William Avwigborighe; Okpe Kingdom Traditional Chiefs, Chief L.O. Esidje and his wife.

Also present were Mrs. Maureen Eseh, who represented the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Hon. Mofe Pirah.