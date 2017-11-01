Select Menu

Posted by: Kate Obiora Posted date: Monday, November 06, 2017 / comment : 0

The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District , Senator Shehu Sani, on Saturday, criticised the reported endorsement of Buhari for a second term when the President had yet to express his interest to re - contest .

Sani described the reported endorsement as “a Greek Gift ” which the current ruling elite once condemned , commending Buhari for rejecting the “gift. ”

On his Facebook on Saturday , the Senator wrote ,

“Endorsing a President for second term when he has not yet expressed interest to run amounts to political obsequiousness, ‘ taradiddle by lick Spittles ’ . This is something the present political ruling elite once denounced as antics , machinations and relics that characterised the old order , now conveniently dusted for exigency.

“Thanks to PMB for turning down their Greek Gift .”

Several leaders and groups in the ruling APC had endorsed Buhari for a second term. While the Progressives Governors ’ Forum had recently proposed an automatic ticket for the President , the National Executive Council of the party only passed a vote of confidence in him and rejected the proposal .

Sani, in another Facebook post on Saturday, faulted the exchange of presidential power between the South -West and the North- West geopolitical zones , saying figuratively that Nigerians were more interested in who becomes President than Nigeria itself.

