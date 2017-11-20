



Senator Olusola Adeyeye (APC-Osun Central) has called for a slash in the allowances of politicians especially lawmakers. The senator made the call on Wednesday during a debate on the 2018 appropriation bill.





He said lawmakers get humongous sums as allowances which must be slashed to make the budget realisable. "If we are all going to complain, let’s face it,” he said. “I don’t want deficit budget. If we don’t want it and we want to slash the budget of N8 trillion to N4 trillion, some things must give way including the allowances of all politicians.”





" Here in this place, weeks after weeks, we create new entities that will consume more money at a time when we know the revenue is not increasing., "Even this N8 trillion that we are talking about, I bet you, all of us, including myself will go and ask for more things for our constituency, where do we want the money to come from?



