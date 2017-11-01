Late Alex Ekwueme

The Senate has encouraged the executive to immortalise the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme by naming the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, or any other key federal institution or asset after him.





The call followed a motion during Tuesday’s plenary session on“The Passing on of Former Vice President, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (1932-2017), sponsored by Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.





Ekweremadu observed that the late elder statesman was an intellectual giant and consummate professional, who pioneered architecture in modern Nigeria and paid his dues to the social, economic, and political development of Nigeria.





"The late Dr Alex Ekwueme was a bridge builder, patriot and pan-Nigerian, who played a major role in the post-war reconciliation process in Nigeria.





"As Vice President of Nigeria, Ekwueme led an exemplary life of unassailable probity and unimpeachable integrity, such that even the military tribunal that tried him during his 20-month detention after the 1984 coup discharged and acquitted him.







"The tribunal also empathically stated that Ekwueme left office poorer than he was when he entered it, and to ask more from him was to set a standard, which even angels could not meet,” the Deputy Senate President said.







He called Ekwueme a legend, a fearless soldier of democracy, who, among other efforts, mobilised 34 eminent Nigerians on the platform of G34 to demand an end to military rule and pushed for the enthronement of democracy.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki described the death of Ekwueme as a great loss to the country.



