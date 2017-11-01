Friday, 3rd November, 2017 will remain one of the sadest day for the Senate spokesman, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as he was assaulted and stoned in Kontagora, head quarter of Niger North Senatorial District where he represents.



The senator who was elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the popularity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the support gathered for him by the late Emir of Borgu, Sen. Dr. Haliru Dantoro received a serious insults, disgrace and stonning by the Executives of the party in Kontagora.



The senator called the Executive for a meeting which was held in the town hall in Kontagora which was the first time he was having such a meeting since after his election in 2015.



When the senator was asked why he was coming to meet with them now when it was only a year away to 2019 General Election, he could not give any satisfactory answer.



He was further asked to list the projects if any that he did/attracted to Kontagora or if he gave any financial support for students of his constituency .



In his response, he stated that the Buhari Government has not given them any money nor funded their constituency projects.



His response did not go down well with the executives. It was at this point they became more provoked and asked if it was his father that gave other elected members in the National Assembly money who have been executing projects and empowering their youths, giving example with Hon. Idris Abdullahi Garba and others.



The Executives also accused the senator of collaborating with the senate president, Bukola Saraki and other senators to frustrate the good programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari.



They told him to his face that his God father Sen. Bukola cannot safe him come 2019.



They asked him where he got money to buy a Twins Duplex located on Kainji Crescent in Maitama, Abuja worth over Six Hundred & Fifty Million Naira.



They further alleged that they are aware of houses he built/ bought in Ilorin, Kwara State.



When the attack and threat of assault was too much the senator became jittery and was crying openly before the crowd.



As if the senator knew what will befall him, he invited the security comprising the Mobile Police & Men of the Civil Defence. The presence of the security did not detered the executives from assaulting the senator. Infact, he was chased out of the hall surrounded by d heavy security. He was whisked away in a Peugeat 406 car which was smashed. The Civil Defence Pickup Van was equally smashed.



As he was drove out of the premises, the cars that accompanied him were also stoned. Some of the executives followed him to Jamal Hotel where he lodged but could get at him.



That was exactly what happened to the senate spokesman, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi today, Friday, 3rd November, 2019 in his constituency, Kontagora.



Other Local Governments in his Constituency said they are waiting for him to visit them too.



It could be recalled that early this year, the senator faced a siminar attack in a town called Babanna, Borgu Local Government and Rofia in Agwara Local Government respectively..



It could also be recall that few months ago some electorates from his constituency who were not satisfied with his representation and perpetual opposition to the ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari coupled with his arrogance and know all syndrone, commenced his RECALL process. The process is still ongoing.



Its hope that this development will serve as lessons to other elected members.



