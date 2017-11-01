



The Federal Government has approved a fresh budget support loan facility for 35 states across the country. Each of the states will get N 800 m, totalling N28bn to meet their salaries and other obligations.



The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Thursday at the end of a meeting of the National Economic Council presided over by Vice - President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.







Udoma said the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had been directed to effect payments.







Udoma said the Accountant General of the Federation reported to Council that approval had been received and CBN had been directed to pay N800 million to each of the 35 states of the Federation.





Only Lagos State is not taking the loan. The minister said,“The Accountant General reported to the council that approval has been received and CBN has been directed to pay N800m to each of the 35 states of the federation.





Governors expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the restoration of the Budget Support Loan Facility for July and August 2017.”









Source: Punch