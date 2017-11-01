Sadiq Daba and Mani Onumonu

assistance to survive this two deadly diseases.Our target is N20m.

Please help us,assist us in whatever way you can..No amount is too small.This picture of Sadiq was taken yesterday ,seen here with one of his bosom friend,veteran broadcaster Mani Onumonu.Lets rally round and save Sadiq Daba ..



https://www.gofundme.com/sadiq-daba-cancer-fund All donations should be paid into the following accounts ."Abubakar Sadiq Daba. UBA 1005382276 " Or via his gofund account below:

Sadiq Daba,one of the greatest actor this country has ever produced is battling two deadly illness Leukemia (cancer of the blood) and Prostrate Cancer.He has been wheeled to the emergency section of a hospital in Lagos.. Sadiq who spoke to CKN News yesterday from his hospital bed said he has high hope that this too like so many other battles he has fought in life will Passover. Sadiq needs your urgent financial