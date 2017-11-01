Irate taxi drivers set up bonfires and blocked major roads in and around Abuja’s Wuse Market yesterday protesting the brutalization of their members by security operatives attached to the FCT task force.



It was learnt that three drivers were beaten up, thrown into security vans and taken to the FCT police command headquarters at Garki II, Abuja.



Witnesses, most of whom were taxi drivers, accused the task force comprising police, military, DSS, Immigration, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), of always extorting money from the cab drivers.



A taxi driver, Ameachi Igwe, said he was at the scene when the whole fracas started.



“What happened was that an old man parked his painted taxi close to the traffic light junction by Wuse Market on Herbert Macaulay Way and was eating nearby. Along the line, one of the task force members in mufti entered the old man’s car and demanded for his car keys and when they started arguing, I tried to intervene and asked the officer to come down from the car and identify himself properly. Then his colleague came from nowhere and I sighted about four of their Hilux vans coming towards me so I ran and they started shooting in the air.



“It was then one of our colleagues, Tony, as you can see I am holding his palm slippers, I was the one who called him because he was somewhere eating. The task force team caught him and beat him to coma and shot in the air sporadically. I don’t know if the bullet hit him but they threw him into their van and took him away.”



The angry protesters demanded that the task force should be disbanded, accusing members of the team of extortion and brutality.



Movement was impeded on major highways in the city centre connecting to Wuse, Berger and Mabushi as motorists spent hours getting out of the jam.

