Hon. Yusuf Lasun

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yussuf Lasun, says the green chambers would begin debate on the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N8.6 trillion from November 28.

Speaking during plenary session on Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker said the debate would be concluded on 30 November.





Lasun said the debate would be followed by a public hearing scheduled for December 4.

He charged lawmakers to ensure they get copies of the 2018 budget proposal presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly.

