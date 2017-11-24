The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied ordering for the reinstatement of ex-Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Abdulrasheed Maina.

Malami made this known when he appeared before a House of Representatives investigative panel on Thursday.

According to him, Maina’s case was “work in progress as of October 5” when it was reported that he had returned to office at the Ministry of Interior.

Malami, who is also the Minister of Justice, also said, “The letter giving clear directives on his reinstatement couldn’t have genuinely emanated from my office.”

Maina had been accused of mismanaging N2.1 billion pension funds. He was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 2 November, 2015.

However, he was reportedly reinstated to his position in October, 2017.