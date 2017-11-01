Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Christain Ronaldo And Family
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday announced the arrival of his fourth baby, Alana Martina.


"Alana Martina has just been born!” the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy.”



The Portuguese is the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, both born in June.



Ronaldo had disclosed the name of the child in a video in October. The video also revealed the initial expected delivery date, November 21. The former Manchester United man was on hand for Martina’s birth.



He was rested by Portuguese coach, Fernando Santos, for the friendly games with Saudi Arabia and United States over the weekend.

