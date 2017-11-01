A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was reportedly killed by men suspected to be members of the dreaded Badoo gang.

The alleged murder is believed to have been carried out in the early hours of Sunday, a few hours after the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, with all stakeholders at the palace of the Ikorodu monarch, Oba Abdulrasheed Shotobi to discuss the worrying trend of ritualistic killings.



According to The Nation, the pastor, identified as Victor Kanayo, had his head smashed in with two big stones by his assailants. However, His wife and 10-month-old baby were found alive but unconscious and have since being rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital by policemen from Igbogbo Division.

According to sources, the pastor and his family were the only ones living in the building because the landlord moved out some months ago as a result of increased insecurity. "The pastor was an easy going person. His wife and child are unconscious as I speak to you. They were rushed the general hospital. The police took them,” a source told The Nation.





Soure :The Nation