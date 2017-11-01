Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, November 20, 2017

This is a quote from world's second richest man Warren Buffet on owing private jets

"Everyone who says he needs a private jet to make important appointments is a liar. He needed it for his ego. Name me one who is busier than I am, who owns more US corporations than I do. I travel constantly across the US and the world in commercial jetliners, live in the same house since the 70s, still buy $9 ties and $75 suits and still drive my 22 year old immaculately maintained Lincoln. These flash lifestyles are simply ego driven!"

- Warren Buffet

